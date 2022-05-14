Newcastle look set to battle Arsenal for the signing of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Leicester could be planning to overhaul their squad this summer after a disappointing season. In order to raise some funds for potential transfer targets, they may have to sell some of their star players.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle will now rival Arsenal for the signing of Tielemans. Newcastle are likely to spend big this summer, as it’s their first pre-season transfer window under their new ownership.

Players may be reluctant to pursue a move to Newcastle as it stands, due to their lack of European football. Although Eddie Howe has done a stellar job since arriving midway through the season, it could take some time for the North-East club to compete at the top of the table.

Arsenal, however, are in the driving seat for the race to gain Champions League qualification. The Gunners currently sit one point ahead of their rivals Tottenham, so securing a top-four finish is in their hands.

Tielemans has had a taste for European football with Leicester this season, but this campaign Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled in the Premier League, and there will be no European competitions at the King Power Stadium next year.