Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days, as per Sky Sports, but the talented Dutchman is likely to have multiple options if he was to leave Barcelona.

Since moving to Barcelona, the 25-year-old has become a regular in the side, and Barcelona will undoubtedly want to keep hold of their midfielder. However, he could be swayed by a move to the Premier League, and a new club have entered the race to sign him.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle now want to sign De Jong, as they look to bolster their midfield this summer. The North-East club can compete with the European giants for transfers due to their recent Saudi takeover, but the lack of European football may deter particular players.

Would a transfer to Newcastle or Manchester United be a smart move for De Jong?

De Jong previously worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so a move to Manchester United seems more likely than Newcastle. However, the lack of Champions League football next season at Old Trafford might convince De Jong to stay in Spain.

Either move presents a huge risk for De Jong, with Manchester United enduring a disappointing season this campaign, and Newcastle still operating in the bottom half of the league.