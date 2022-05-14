(Photo) Mo Salah forced out of FA Cup final through injury

Liverpool attacker Mo Salah has seen his FA Cup final against Chelsea cut short.

The Egypt international has been forced off Wembley’s pitch through what appears to be a minor injury with fellow forward Diogo Jota brought on in his place.

Although manager Jurgen Klopp will be annoyed that Salah cannot continue this weekend, he will be eager to learn the extent of the prolific wide-attacker’s setback, especially considering his side has a Champions League final against Real Madrid to play at the end of the month.

With Saturday’s final now at its half-time interval and the score level at 0-0, both Thomas Tuchel and Klopp must find a way to break the deadlock.