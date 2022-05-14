It is no secret that West Ham United have been in the transfer market for a new striker for several months.

Having let former forward Sebastien Haller join Ajax just over 12-months ago and failing to replace him, the Hammers have been left to play Michail Antonio up front on his own.

Neglecting to bring in a new hitman during the January transfer window, the upcoming summer window is certain to see David Moyes push to sign a new striker and pundit Paddy Kenny believes the Hammers could look to raid their local rivals.

Speaking about the possibility of West Ham United luring Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah away from the Emirates on what would be a free transfer, Kenny, who spoke to Football Insider, said: “West Ham have needed a backup striker since January.

“I think it has cost them in the end because Antonio has dried up and his fitness is always in question anyway.

“If they have the opportunity to sign Nketiah on a free, well, he’s already in London. I imagine they are favourites.

“West Ham is a massive club as well, with a massive fan base. Any player would be lucky to go there.

“For me, it’s a great signing and it would be a brilliant piece of business if he comes on a free.

“I think he’s perfect for what they are looking for.”

Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal to West Ham?

Nketiah, 22, has been on fire in recent weeks.

After being given a run of games in the Gunners’ first team by manager Mikel Arteta, the former Leeds United loanee has raced to score four goals in his last five outings.

Admitting that leaving the Englishman out of his plans for so long may have been a mistake, Arteta, who spoke to reporters last month, as quoted by Metro, said: “If there is one player that I have been unfair with I think it’s him.”

“He has given me every right to do something different, and if Eddie doesn’t play more, it’s my fault and because as a manager I missed something or I haven’t had the courage to play him more. Today he showed me more how wrong I was.”

However, despite his sudden emergence as an important player for Arteta, the 22-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and according to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are very much interested in bringing him to the London Stadium.