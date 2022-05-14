Newcastle United are likely to delve into the summer transfer market in search of a new striker and according to recent reports, one player Eddie Howe likes the look of is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That’s according to a recent report from The Telegraph, who claims the Magpies will launch a bid for the Toffees’ English forward once the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

However, despite impressive previous seasons, Calvert-Lewin, 25, has struggled throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Dealt an injury blow, as well as a series of fitness concerns, the 25-year-old, who is valued at £38m, has featured in just 14 Premier League matches all season, scoring only three goals in the process.

Newcastle told not to raid Everton for Calvert-Lewin

The forward’s disappointing season has left former West Ham striker Franke McAvennie disillusioned as to why Howe’s Magpies would pursue such a move.

“He can’t stay fit for whatever reason and he hasn’t scored since August. That’s not good enough,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Newcastle have all this money and Everton know that. So whatever Everton demand, it will be too much for what they are buying. I think if they spend that amount of money, £35million, £40milion, you want guaranteed goals and I don’t think Calvert-Lewin gives you that.

“Newcastle already have a striker who is injury-prone in Callum Wilson, they don’t need another one. If they both got injured then you are left back with Chris Wood which is exactly what Eddie Howe wants to avoid.”

Discussing the possibility of seeing Calvert-Lewin swap Merseyside for the North East, Toffees’ boss Frank Lampard recently poured cold water on the links.

“He has not said anything to me like that,” the former Chelsea midfielder told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

“He trains well and we speak a lot, and he’s said nothing like that. I’m not silly, this is football and he’s a player that would be wanted by clubs because of the level of player he is. There are not many strikers out there. They cost a lot of money.

“I am not worried about him at all and I wouldn’t be worried about playing him in these games. He is absolutely focused on the job. He’s been a big player for Everton and Everton have been a big club for him in his career.”