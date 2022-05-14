Real Madrid are considering a move for 19-year-old forward Fabio Silva from Wolves.

Silva signed for Wolves for a fee of £35m, according to Sky Sports. Despite being a highly-rated youngster, many were shocked to see such a high figure, for a player who was fairly unproven at the time.

The 19-year-old signed from Porto, where he had only played 12 league games. Since joining Wolves, he hasn’t started particularly well, only scoring four times in 62 appearances.

However, that hasn’t stopped Real Madrid from showing an interest, and Defensa Central are reporting that they are looking to bring in the Portuguese forward. The Spanish club are looking to bring in a young striker, with Karim Benzema entering the final years of his career.

Despite not having a prolific record in England so far, Silva is still a young prospect and his best years are in front of him. The price tag paid for him may have added unnecessary pressure on the Wolves forward.

Real Madrid will be hoping to unlock his full potential if they do sign him, and there aren’t many better forwards in the world to learn from than Karim Benzema.