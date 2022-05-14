Sevilla return to Premier League for Martial replacement

Sevilla’s season is becoming a bit of a slow burner having drawn their last three games but with Champions League football almost secured they have turned their attention to recruitments for next season.

The La Liga side found themselves in a title challenge this season but fell away fast as their squad wasn’t strong enough, especially in attack, and they turned to Anthony Martial in January to help their push but the Frenchman hasn’t helped.

The Manchester United loanee has played nine games in La Liga for Lopetegui’s side and is yet to find the net for the club. The 26-year-old is still valued by Sevilla reports Todofichajes, but there are doubts over his performances and a permanent signing won’t be easy as United won’t lower their value for the forward.

Therefore, Sevilla’s director of football, Monchi, has been looking for other possible signings and has once again turned to the Premier League for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

Monchi has been following the Ivory Coast international closely for some time and is convinced that he can get the most out of the player if the winger was brought to Sevilla.

The 26-year-old has failed to live up to the huge sum Arsenal paid to Lille for him back in 2019 and could be sold to make way for other signings this season so the Gunners would be happy to know that Sevilla are interested.

Arsenal are asking for €30million for Ivory Coast international, which is an affordable figure for the La Liga side reports Todofichajes but any deal will most likely have to wait until the summer.