Simon Jordan tears into 24-year-old Leeds United attacker

Former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan has slammed Leeds United’s decision to sign former Manchester United winger Daniel James.

James, 24, joined the Whites last summer in a deal worth nearly £27m but has endured a poor debut campaign.

The Wales international has featured in 35 matches, across all competitions but has scored just four goals.

The 24-year-old’s latest disappointment came during his side’s crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea where he was sent off following an awful challenge on Mateo Kovacic.

Following what has been a majorly disappointing nine months, Jordan, who spoke about James on TalkSport earlier this week, said: “Dan James has been a fundamental disappointment all season to Leeds and a waste of money, in my view.”

