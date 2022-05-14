The summer of 2020 saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to the signing of Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Although Reguilon, 25, was seen as a shrewd piece of business, Los Blancos inserted a buy-back clause that could see the La Liga champions bring the Spain international back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since Reguilon’s arrival in London, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.

However, despite his importance to Antonio Conte’s first team, recent times have seen the defender linked with a move back to La Liga.

MORE: Milinkovic-Savic is ready for EPL move, Pogba’s future and the three positions Spurs want this summer

Although many fans would expect Real Madrid to be casting a keen eye over the full-back, according to Fabrizio Romano, it is actually Xavi’s Barcelona who is one of the top European sides interested in the defender’s signature.

Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilón is attracting lot of interest. Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation, true – but there are also other top European clubs. Open race. ?? #THFC ? Real Madrid have a buy back clause available this summer for Reguilón, around €40m. pic.twitter.com/C6BHO7SVT6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022

Discussing the possibility of seeing Reguilon depart London and return to his old stomping ground, Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge, who spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport, said: “I think there’s a possibility. This is all going to come down to the future of Antonio Conte and you’d assume that will be resolved after the end of the season.

“He’s obviously someone who has this clause, but do Real Madrid really want him back?”

When it comes to Conte walking away from the Lilywhites after less than a year in charge, one person who feels it is possible is Italian super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti.

“One of the reasons he signed an 18-month contract at Tottenham Hotspur was to allow himself time to assess and decide if Tottenham Hotspur will be a team for his future,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column.

“Not only that, but Conte wants to understand if Daniel Levy is prepared to try and take the side to the same places that he envisions. Unfortunately, major silverware is something that has been missing at Tottenham Hotspur for too long.

“I think he is going to stay this summer but I do also think there are some doubts in the corner of his mind over whether or not the chairman is going to spend and recruit accordingly.”