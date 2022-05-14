Thomas Tuchel confirms reason for Kai Havertz’s FA Cup final absence

Chelsea will be forced to compete against Liverpool in Saturday’s FA Cup final without attacker Kai Havertz.

Manager Thomas Tuchel announced his starting line-up and to fans’ amazement, the Germany international was nowhere to be seen.

Relying on Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to lead the line, Tuchel will be hoping the former Inter Milan talisman can deliver in what is easily the Blues’ biggest game of the season.

With fans wondering why Havertz has not even made his manager’s substitute’s bench, Tuchel, when asked why the attacker will play no part in this weekend’s Wembley showpiece, as quoted by Absolute Chelsea, said: “We tried until the last minute. [Havertz] has hamstring problems. Not a real injury. He feels if he goes, there will be an injury. If he says this in front of a final it is serious enough to not start.”

In light of Havertz’s absence, Liverpool will feel they have been handed a major boost.

The 22-year-old has been a rare positive throughout the Blues’ season, scoring 13 goals and providing a further six assists in 45 matches, across all competitions.

Saturday’s final is scheduled to kick off at 4.45 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV.