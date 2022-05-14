Tottenham target ready to renew contract at Barcelona

Barcelona have already started the process to renew the contract of forward Memphis Depay who signed a short term deal until 2023 last summer.

Depay signed with the La Liga giants for free from Lyon back in June but there was doubt over his future after the departure of Ronald Koeman. The Dutch international has had a few injury issues this season and after Barca signed many forward players in the January window the former Man United star had lost his place in the team upon his return.

However, the 28-year-old is now back in the side and on the scoresheet and with the future of Ousmane Dembélé uncertain going into this summer, the club’s management is aware that they cannot afford to lose another forward player and with the club’s financial issues replace him with better quality states Todofichajes.

Depay was a potential target for Tottenham this summer, who were said to be in the lead of the race reported Mundo Deportivo. The former United star has always been happy at Barcelona and will now be relieved that a new contract is on the way.

According to Todofichajes, Barca have already sent Depay an extension proposal until 2025 and the Dutch star is close to accepting the offer.