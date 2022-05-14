(Video) Agony for Liverpool as Diaz and Robertson hit post twice in 63-seconds

Liverpool will be feeling it is just not their day.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are currently in action against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in a tense and nerve-racking FA Cup final.

Despite being the better side for the game’s entire 90-minutes, the red half of Merseyside has yet to hit the back of the net.

After witnessing both Luis Diaz and full-back Andy Robertson hit the woodwork late on in the prestigious game, Klopp will be pulling his hair out on the touchline.

Check how the dramatic 63-seconds unfolded below.