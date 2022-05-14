(Video) Borussia Dortmund players give Erling Haaland on-field send off ahead of Man City move

Erling Haaland will become a Manchester City player next season.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, who have been in the market for a new striker for several months now, have finally got their man.

Haaland, 21, has been a key figure for Dortmund since he joined from RB Salzburg during the January transfer window of 2020.

Since then, the Norway international has gone on to rack up an eye-watering 85 goals and 23 assists in just 88 matches, in all competitions.

However, after activating his release clause, Haaland will now join up with Guardiola at the Etihad next season and ahead of the move, Dortmund’s remaining players have taken the time to wish their star striker well during their warm-up to their final Bundesliga game this weekend.