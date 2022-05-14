Liverpool has started this weekend’s FA Cup final at a blistering pace.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have unleashed an early barrage of attacks, leaving Thomas Tuchel wondering how his side is going to be able to contain Saturday’s opponents.

Despite Klopp’s attackers being the early favourites to go on and open the prestigious final’s scoring, the moment of the match, so far, has come from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Releasing teammate Luis Diaz down Liverpool’s left flank, the England international sprayed a beautiful outside-of-the-boot through ball.

Simply superb.

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport