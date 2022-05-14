Tsimikas sent Mendy the wrong way to win the FA Cup for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Mason Mount missed a crucial penalty, leaving Tsimikas with the opporutnity to dispatch the winner.

Mendy was sent the wrong way, and the Liverpool fans erupted into a cloud of red smoke.

The Merseyside club secured their second trophy of the season, with two competitions remaining.

Pictures below from Emirates FA Cup, Tivibu Spor, and BBC Sport.

FA CUP ?AMP?YONU LIVERPOOL! JÜRGEN KLOPP ?NG?LTERE'DE EKS?K OLAN TEK KUPASINI DA KAZANDI! Tsimikas'?n penalt?s? ve ya?anan sevinç an??#EmiratesFACup #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/YBU64hl6g8 — Tivibu Spor (@tivibuspor) May 14, 2022

Mason Mount, Sadio Mane, and Cesar Azpilicueta all missed in the shootout, as Liverpool win their first FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp.