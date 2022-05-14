Video: Tsimikas scores winning penalty to secure FA Cup trophy for Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Tsimikas sent Mendy the wrong way to win the FA Cup for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Mason Mount missed a crucial penalty, leaving Tsimikas with the opporutnity to dispatch the winner.

Mendy was sent the wrong way, and the Liverpool fans erupted into a cloud of red smoke.

The Merseyside club secured their second trophy of the season, with two competitions remaining.

Pictures below from Emirates FA Cup, Tivibu Spor, and BBC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal look set to make first summer signing after agreeing fee for Serie A star
(Video) Agony for Liverpool as Diaz and Robertson hit post twice in 63-seconds
Wayne Rooney questions the legitimacy of Manchester City’s Premier League title win

Mason Mount, Sadio Mane, and Cesar Azpilicueta all missed in the shootout, as Liverpool win their first FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

More Stories Kostas Tsimikas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.