Wayne Rooney questions the legitimacy of Manchester City’s Premier League title win

Wayne Rooney has questioned the legitimacy of Manchester City’s Premier League title win in 2012.

A statue was unveiled at the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the iconic money Sergio Aguero won the league for Manchester City.

Rooney is concerned over why people haven’t questioned the legitimacy of their Premier League win.

“Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that’s never been questioned – I find that strange. Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it’s a historic moment in the Premier League so I’m sure that – if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that’s probably one of the greatest moments in the league,” said Rooney, speaking to The Sun.

Cisse may have been celebrating due to his QPR side staying in the league, and Rooney’s reaction does just make him seem very bitter, especially as Manchester City pipped Manchester United to the title with that special Aguero moment.