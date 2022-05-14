West Ham and Aston Villa have joined the race for Arsenal transfer target Jonathan David.

David joined Lille from Gent in 2020, and the 22-year-old has impressed during his time in France, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title. The Canadian forward has also been in fine form for his country, scoring 20 times in 30 games.

Arsenal had previously shown an interest in the Lille striker, according to Fichajes, but a fresh report from But! Football Club claims that Aston Villa and West Ham have now entered the race to sign David.

West Ham are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, with Michail Antonio entering the latter stages of his career. Aston Villa aren’t short of options in forward positions, but the signing of Danny Ings has been a disappointing one, and Steven Gerrard could be looking for a younger option for the future.

Should David consider an Arsenal transfer move?

Arsenal are also likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract. Neither striker has been finding the back of the net on the regular this season, so Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in a new forward regardless of their contract situation.

Arteta has shown a lot of faith in youngsters this season, so a move to Arsenal could be an exciting one for David. With Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard creating chances, the Canadian forward should be relishing the opportunity to play upfront for Arsenal.