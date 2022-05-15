All three Man United kits for next season leaked but pictures bring more important news

All three Manchester United kits have been leaked ahead of the 2022/23 season but many United fans are more interested in the man modelling the shirts, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s future in Manchester isn’t certain as the club will not play in his favourite competition, the Champions League, next season.

That has caused many to speculate whether the 37-year-old will seek out a new club that will be participating in the competition next season in the summer and United fans seem to think that their striker is staying, after being chosen as the model for next year’s jerseys.

This, unfortunately, means nothing as nearly every player participates in the photoshoot for new kits so they can use different stars for all sorts of marketing campaigns. Ronaldo may stay or leave in the summer, but nobody knows but him.

As for the jerseys, Man United and Adidas have opted for an old school styled red home kit with a collar for next season and a more modern white away kit and yellow third strip. These may well be fake but most of the time, these sorts of pictures aren’t too far off the real thing.