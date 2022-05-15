Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target close to Barcelona move

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Ruben Neves is reportedly closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Neves has been linked with a move away from Wolves in recent months, with Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly interested in acquiring his services, according to Sky Sports.

However, according to SPORT, Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to bring Neves to Spain. Jorge Mendes is believed to be instrumental in the deal, and is trying to negotiate the price down.

Mendes is reportedly offering multiple Barcelona players to Wolves, in order to negotiate a smaller fee that Barcelona will have to pay. Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza and Nico Gonzalez are just some of the names listed by SPORT.

Could Manchester United and Arsenal convince Neves to stay in England?

A move to Barcelona could favour Neves if he wants to play Champions League football. The Portuguese midfielder has experienced the competition before and even captained Porto in Europe at a young age.

Manchester United won’t be able to offer Champions League football for next season, and Arsenal are in a fight to qualify, so a move to Barcelona might be top of his priorities.