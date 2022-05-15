Arsenal are open to selling Gabriel this summer, despite him playing more minutes than any other Arsenal player this season.

Only Bukayo Saka has started more games than Gabriel this season, but the Brazilian has played more Premier League minutes than any other player. Gabriel and Ben White have formed a formidable partnership at the back, but the 24-year-old could still leave the club this summer.

According to TuttoSport, Arsenal are warming to the idea of selling Gabriel this upcoming window, despite him being a key figure in their team this season.

The report also states that Gabriel is a target for Juventus, and Arsenal could be open to selling the Brazilian in order to bring in Arthur Melo from the Italian club.

Should Arsenal be selling Gabriel this summer?

Although Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a midfielder this summer, it doesn’t make too much sense to allow one of their best players to leave to secure the deal.

However, Arsenal did pay just £27m for the defender (via Sky Sports), which could be seen as a bit of a bargain in today’s market. If Mikel Arteta believes William Saliba can come in and become a first-team player next season, then selling Gabriel for a significant profit could make sense on and off the pitch.