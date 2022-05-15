Arsenal will surely have a busy summer this year, whether they finish in the top four or not.

The Gunners’ Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow after a surprise 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Tottenham in midweek, and it’s little surprise that they already seem to be working on strengthening their squad in the summer.

Let’s face it, if Arsenal do hold on and get that fourth spot, they’ll have over-achieved, with this squad not as good as the likes of Man Utd and Spurs on paper, while it’s a long way behind Chelsea, even if the gap between themselves and the team third in the table is now not that big in terms of points.

And if Mikel Arteta’s side bottle it late on and miss out on the top four again, that’ll be even more reason to make the changes required to ensure they’re in a stronger position next year.

Who are Arsenal’s transfer targets this summer?

As Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to us in his exclusive CaughtOffside columns, we could see both Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans coming in this summer.

As Romano stated in his piece here, Arsenal have been in talks with Jesus’ agent, and the Manchester City forward certainly looks ideal to give AFC the long-term replacement they need for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In midfield, Leicester City and Belgium ace Tielemans seems ideal, and will be leaving his current club this summer, according to Romano.

These would be two quality players, proven in the Premier League, both arriving ahead of their peak years. It might not come cheap, but it would be great business by Arsenal.

How Arsenal could line up with Jesus and Tielemans…

Arsenal fans would surely take this going into next season, with Jesus likely to combine well with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli up front, while Tielemans provides a bit more box-to-box quality in midfield to complement the styles of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

Would this line up get Arsenal back into the top four? Could it ensure Arteta’s team can be competitive in the Champions League if they reach it this year?

Let us know in the comments!