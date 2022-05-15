Video: Jarrod Bowen scores a huge goal in the title race as West Ham take 1-0 lead vs Man City

Jarrod Bowen has struck to give West Ham a surprise 1-0 lead over Manchester City in what could end up being a huge goal in this season’s Premier League title race.

Watch below as Bowen pounced on a hopeful ball forward, and then showed great quality and composure to round City goalkeeper Ederson and fire it into the back of the net…

WEST HAM LEAD!! ? That through ball though ? #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/JSMLMaMUV3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Liverpool fans will be hoping this isn’t just false hope for them, and that the Hammers can genuinely get something in today’s game.

The Reds won the FA Cup final yesterday, but could be six points behind City in the table if Pep Guardiola’s side come back to beat West Ham today.