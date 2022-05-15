Video: Jarrod Bowen will have Liverpool fans in dreamland with second goal against Man City

Jarrod Bowen has scored twice as he emerges as Liverpool’s surprise hero in this crazy end to the season.

The West Ham forward has put his team 2-0 up against Manchester City today – not a game many were expecting the Hammers to win.

See below for this second lovely finish by Bowen that could be set to inflict a surprise result on City and take the title race down to the final day of the season…

BOWEN HAS BAGGED A BRACE!!! ? This title race just keeps on giving! ?#WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/85RXBwqjFh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that West Ham can hold on, and perhaps add to their lead as well, with goal difference potentially crucial now.