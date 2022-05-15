Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a potentially significant transfer boost in their bid to strengthen up front this summer.

The Gunners have major issues in attack at the moment, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving in January, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah poised to become free agents this summer.

It’s clear that Arsenal need to make changes up front, and Football Insider suggests that Everton front-man Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report states that Newcastle United have held talks over signing Calvert-Lewin, but the England international seems to have other priorities.

Will Calvert-Lewin get his transfer to Arsenal?

Even if the player himself is eyeing a potential move to north London, there’s no guarantee they want him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal seem to be focusing their efforts on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City…

Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended. ??? #AFC Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. pic.twitter.com/rTm2kjFndN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022

In truth, Jesus probably looks a better option than Calvert-Lewin, who has had his injury problems in recent times, and who is a slightly more limited player up front anyway.

The 25-year-old is a clinical finisher, but there’s not that much else to his game, and that could mean Jesus would make a better fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.