Chelsea could make an attempt to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club in order to pursue a new challenge, as he reaches the end of his career, according to Sky Germany.

Understandably, the Polish striker is attracting the interest of clubs around Europe. According to reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, Chelsea could make an attempt to sign Lewandowski, but Barcelona are still the favourites to sign the striker, as seen in the tweet below.

Chelsea may need some firepower in attack next season

With Romelu Lukaku struggling for Chelsea this season, adding a striker could be high on Thomas Tuchel’s shopping list. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have also operated in a centre forward role, but neither player has consistently found the net this campaign.

With Armando Broja out on loan, Chelsea should have a top striker for many years to come. However, the Albanian has shown at times this season he might not be ready to lead the line for an elite club, as he’s struggled for consistency whilst at Southampton on loan.

Bringing in Lewandowski on a short-term deal, whilst allowing Broja to develop and learn from one of the best strikers in Europe, might be a smart move from Tuchel.

 

 

