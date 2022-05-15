Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that the club sanctions were not decisive in his decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Germany international admitted he was disappointed to leave on a low note after the Blues were beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup final yesterday, but he didn’t want to go into too much detail about his decision to leave…

"Sanctions were not the problem" Toni Rudiger denies that Chelsea's off-field problems were the main factor behind his decision to leave the club ?#CFC pic.twitter.com/BJIqnFK3Gl — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 15, 2022

Rudiger has been a star performer for Chelsea and he’ll be missed by the club, though it’s not entirely clear if they could have done much more to keep him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger will be on his way to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer…