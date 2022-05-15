Chelsea transfer target would prefer Juventus move

Chelsea transfer target Ivan Perisic would prefer a move to Juventus after reports emerged the Premier League club had agreed a deal for the Croatian.

Perisic is out of contract at the end of the season, and the 33-year-old is likely to leave Inter Milan in the coming months. According to Sports Mediaset (via Metro), Perisic had agreed a deal with Chelsea, but a fresh report from Get Football News Italy has claimed he would still prefer a move to Juventus.

Staying in Italy is probably the easiest option for the Croatian, rather than moving abroad when he’s approaching the end of his career. Perisic’s versatility could be attractive to European clubs, alongside his vast experience.

The 33-year-old is comfortable playing on either wing, as well as at wing-back. Chelsea play a system using two wing-backs, and they currently have very little cover on the right-hand side.

When Reece James has been unavailable, Ruben Loftus Cheek or Cesar Azpilicueta have been utilised in his position, so Perisic would add cover in this area, as well as in other positions.

With the sanctions still placed against Chelsea, they won’t be able to secure any deal as of yet, so Juventus hold the advantage if they want to secure his signature in the next few days.

