Christian Eriksen has spoken out on his future amid Manchester United and Tottenham’s interest.

Eriksen signed for Brentford on a short-term deal, meaning he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Danish midfielder has made an immediate impact at the London club, who deserve their credit for taking a chance on him after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championships.

Eriksen has now spoken about his future, and he’s confirmed he’s got multiple options. “I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision. I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me,” said Eriksen, speaking to Viaplay (via Football365).

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly in the hunt for Eriksen, according to the Daily Star. If the Danish international does decide to find a club that is playing Champions League football next season, then the next couple of games are even bigger for Spurs.

Eriksen spent a large percentage of his career at Tottenham, but he left to sign for Inter Milan to experience a new challenge. Tottenham fans would welcome back the Danish man with open arms, and his creativity, especially from set-pieces, is up there with the best in the world.