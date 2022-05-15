Dani Alves heaps praise on Liverpool star following FA Cup win

Dani Alves has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s FA Cup win.

Alves has been full of praise for Alexander-Arnold in the past, whilst speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo. “I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much. He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills,” said Alves.

Alves is the most decorated player in football history, so it’s a huge compliment receiving any sort of praise from the Brazilian. Any player should feel privileged to hear these sort of comments about them from someone like Alves, but it’s a little more special when he’s played in the same position.

The Brazilian right-back has continued his superlatives for Alexander-Arnold, commenting on his Instagram following Liverpool’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea, as seen in the tweet below.

Dani Alves is a fan of Arnold. Then Trent is clear pic.twitter.com/mfPlxXY60E — CAMP NOU MAFIA?? (@gyebiii) May 15, 2022

Alexander-Arnold has now won every single trophy available to him at the age of 23, so if he continues his current record, there’s no reason he can’t get close to Alves’ level in terms of trophies won.

The England international produced one of his finest games of the season, just when it mattered. One outside of the foot pass was particularly impressive, as he split the defence from an unlikely position, via CaughtOffside.