Real Madrid rival Manchester United for €45million attacker transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The Netherlands international is enjoying a superb season in La Liga, and has also caught the eye with some of his performances in the Champions League, leading to speculation that a big move could soon be on the horizon.

Danjuma has recently been scouted by Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, and now Real Madrid are being linked with a possible €45million move, as per El Nacional.

Man Utd have endured a miserable season, and could definitely do with a signing like Danjuma up front, with a long-term replacement needed for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, and upgrades required for the out-of-form Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, the latter of whom faces an uncertain future after an underwhelming loan at Sevilla.

Danjuma could also have an important role at Real Madrid, however, with El Nacional claiming he’s being eyed up to replace Marco Asensio.

Asensio hasn’t quite lived up to expectations with a bit of a stop-start career, so Danjuma might well be a better option to give Los Blancos something fresh in attack next season.