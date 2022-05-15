Newcastle United are reportedly growing confident of clinching a transfer deal for Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The talented 19-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest prospects in Europe in recent times, with other big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea also interested in him, according to 90min.

However, the report states that Newcastle look to be in the driving seat after first trying to sign Ekitike in January, with Eddie Howe’s fondness of the player thought to be key to his thinking.

Newcastle’s new owners make them an exciting project, with Ekitike perhaps set to have a team built around him for years to come if he does join.

By contrast, Man Utd are struggling at the moment, looking a long way from where they used to be, so it might not be the wisest career move for him to go to Old Trafford right now.

The Frenchman could have been a useful addition up front, however, giving the club a potential long-term Cristiano Ronaldo successor, and an upgrade on struggling performers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.