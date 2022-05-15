Erik ten Hag has decided he wants to keep Manchester United’s set-piece coach Eric Ramsay.

The role of a specific set-piece coach is something we are seeing more and more of in the modern era. A few years ago, the role was practically unheard of, but with clubs looking to gain any minute advantage over their opponents, employing a specified coach to deal with set-pieces can make the difference of a few points every season.

Corners and free-kicks make up a large percentage of every game of football, so allowing one specialised coach to spend their time organising and planning routines can only benefit the team.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag is wanting to keep hold of Ramsay when he arrives in the summer, after a meeting with the Manchester United board. The Dutch manager asked to bring in Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag, as well as keeping the specialist set-piece coach.

Why does Ten Hag want to keep Ramsay at Manchester United?

Ten Hag is a modern manager who likes to make sure every single detail is covered tactically. If he has Ramsay helping the team with set-pieces, it allows him to focus on other areas.

Ramsay was only appointed at the beginning of the season and is one of the youngest coaches in world football with a UEFA Pro License.