Former Liverpool ace jokes he’s “forgiven” Klopp for getting rid of him after winning yet another trophy

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin tweeted a brilliant response to Jurgen Klopp winning yet another trophy for the Reds.

The Northern Ireland international, who currently plays for League One club Morecambe, will not be the most familiar name to a lot of Liverpool fans, but he was in the Reds’ academy, spending seven years at the club in total.

McLaughlin never made a competitive first-team appearance for Liverpool, and was released in 2016, not long after Klopp first took over as manager at Anfield.

Still, the German tactician has been such a success, McLaughlin admits he can’t keep holding that against him!

Klopp has worked wonders at Liverpool, and could still pick up a stunning quadruple this season if his side can claw back Manchester City in the title race and then beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Liverpool have won two of the four trophies available to them so far this term, beating Chelsea on penalties in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

