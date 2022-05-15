Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore believes Mo Salah isn’t seriously injured and hinted the Egyptian should be okay to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

Salah, 29, was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 to face Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

However, despite starting the game, the 29-year-old was forced off through injury after just 33-minutes.

Although the Reds did eventually go on to lift the prestigious trophy after beating the Blues on penalties, Salah’s early FA Cup exit would have come as hugely troublesome news for both Klopp and the club’s loyal fanbase.

Salah has once again enjoyed a successful season and after scoring 30 goals in 49 matches, across all competitions, the Egypt international’s presence in the Champions League final on May 28 will be incredibly important.

Discussing the 29-year-old’s untimely injury, Collymore, who spoke in Sunday’s written edition of The Sunday People (as quoted by The Boot Room), said: “I kept a close watch on Salah walking off and the fact there wasn’t a medic accompanying him down the tunnel told me he should be okay.

“If there was a serious problem, they’d have whisked him to hospital for an X-ray, so fingers crossed he will be fine.”