Fabrizio Romano gives update on future of Liverpool cult hero

You’d be hard-pushed to find a Liverpool fan who doesn’t have a lot of love for Divock Origi. The striker is a Reds cult hero after his displays in Merseyside derbies, that Barcelona performance and his Champions League final goal in 2019.

The Kop sing his name when he is nowhere near the pitch, which sums up their relationship with the 27-year-old, but that love affair is set to end as the Belgian’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Origi joined the Reds way back in 2014 and has made 174 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Belgian will walk away from Anfield with 41 goals and 14 assists to his name and a legacy forever written in the history books.

The Liverpool striker has long been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer and that is edging ever closer following an update from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian journalist, AC Milan are working on the final details to complete the Divock Origi deal on a free transfer. Liverpool are aware of the negotiations between AC Milan and Origi agents, and the contract proposal is almost ready.