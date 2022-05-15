Former Barcelona youth star tragically killed in car crash

Former Barcelona youth player Maxi Rolon has been killed in a car accident.

The La Liga giants confirmed the very sad news on their social media on Saturday.

The youth winger, who played for Barcelona for six years between 2010 – 2016 has died aged just 27 after his car came off the road and collided with a tree earlier this weekend.

Despite failing to make Barcelona’s senior first team, Rolon still enjoyed a successful career.

Maxi Rolon (right) in action against Arsenal in the UEFA Youth Cup in 2015.

Moving to Santos and then a host of other clubs throughout Europe and South America, the young Argentine attacker lifted two major trophies including the 2014-15 under-20s South American Championship.

All our thoughts are with the family and friends of both Rolon and his brother Ariel.

