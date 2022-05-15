At the time of writing, there are currently no openly gay footballers within England’s professional pyramid.

However, according to recent reports, that could change as early as next week.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims a player playing in the Championship is planning on coming out in a TV interview next week.

The outlet says they have spoken to a source who said: “The player told club officials and his manager about this a few weeks ago and his family already knew.

“The club made it very clear it was his decision and they would back what he wanted to do.

“He told his teammates, some as recently as Friday, and they offered him their backing too.

“Football dressing rooms have moved with the times and none of the players see it as a big deal.

“They are all more interested in how he plays and trains. He is a highly valued member of the team.”