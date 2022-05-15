Video: Erling Haaland clubbing with Dortmund fans following emotional farewell ahead of City transfer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been spotted clubbing with the club’s fans after he bid them an emotional farewell in his final game.

Haaland will be joining Manchester City this summer, as was confirmed by the club last week, and it’s clear his current club’s supporters aren’t holding it against him!

Haaland has been a star player in his time in the Bundesliga and it’ll be exciting to see what he can do in the Premier League.

The Norway international also generally just seems like a fun, down-to-earth guy!

