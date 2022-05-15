Manchester United could reportedly face competition for the transfer of Ajax striker Sebastien Haller as interest in him grows.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of big-name forward players this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that they would 100% be signing a new central striker ahead of next season.

Haller could be an option for Man Utd, with the Sun recently claiming they were considering the former West Ham flop as a cheap alternative to Harry Kane in a potential £35million deal.

Sebastien Haller transfer developments look like bad news for United

Haller’s superb scoring form at Ajax are now seeing him linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund by German outlet Sport1.

The 27-year-old may have flopped in his time at West Ham, but he’s clearly shown now that he’s ready for the very highest level.

Haller could surely do a job at Old Trafford, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising if he favoured Bayern or Dortmund, with United not able to offer Champions League football next season.

Then again, there is the Erik ten Hag connection, with Haller perhaps doing well to carry on playing under the Dutch tactician if possible, after he revived his career at Ajax.