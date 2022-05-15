Images: Liverpool players react to their FA Cup win at Wembley

Liverpool were victorious in the FA Cup final at Wembley yesterday beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to claim their second trophy of the season following their Carabao Cup win back in February.

The Reds will be looking to add more between now and the end of the season but for many, this was the last medal they needed to add to their collection, having one every other major trophy since Jurgen Klopp joined the club back in 2015.

Following this achievement, here’s how the Liverpool stars reacted to their victory online:

This Team ?? The determination of these lads was unbelievable today. Happy skipper!!! ? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/xjfl0WdRYg — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 14, 2022

???"Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified

Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified"????

Go, @LFC ??#FACupFinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jmhs9PNQQc — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) May 14, 2022

We are Liverpool. This means more. ??

FA Cup Winners!!! ?@LFC pic.twitter.com/Izma42uNEI — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) May 14, 2022

What a team, thanks for the incredible support?. Never get bored of a Hendo shuffle?#YNWA#loveitskip pic.twitter.com/V5wivAdrqL — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 14, 2022

Another great day at Wembley ?

Enjoy Reds ?? pic.twitter.com/k5o1d5gw7B — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) May 14, 2022

Fun day out at Wembley, WHAT A TEAM! Enjoy your night Reds ?? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/3nf8iiOrGJ — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 14, 2022

What a time to be a Red! ?? pic.twitter.com/Puy8DKoVg5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 14, 2022