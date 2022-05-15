Jadon Sancho breaks silence on Erik Ten Hag appointment

Manchester United are preparing for life under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Confirmed earlier this month as interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s permanent successor, the highly-rated Dutch tactician faces a huge task to restore the Red Devils back to their former glory.

Set for a bumper summer transfer window that could see several fresh faces join the club, one player who will remain at Old Trafford and is looking forward to working under Ten Hag is winger and former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

“To start again fresh, with a new manager coming in, we’re looking forward to seeing what his ideas and plans for the team are,” Sancho told Premier League Productions, as replayed on the club’s official website.

“You only have to think positively. My career is only getting started and, hopefully, it will take off soon. This has been a difficult season, especially being a Manchester United player, with what the club has achieved over the years.

“United is known for winning trophies and being up there with the best. This season has been a difficult one for all of us, but I think we still have to show belief again.”

Having been signed to the 20-time league winners under ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer, Sancho has so far endured somewhat of an underwhelming opening campaign.

After featuring in 38 matches, across all competitions, the England international has managed to directly contribute to just eight goals.

A long way off the kind of form that earned him an eye-watering £76.5m move from Dortmund to England’s top-flight, next season is going to be hugely pivotal in the 22-year-old’s career.