Manchester United could reportedly make a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder and N’Golo Kante in the summer transfer window.

The France international has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract, and it seems incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the former Leicester City ace.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ten Hag is making Kante a key target to start his rebuilding job at Man Utd, with other big names like Declan Rice perhaps looking too expensive.

Kante has been a world class performer for the Blues down the years, though there are perhaps signs that he’s falling down the pecking order now, having been left on the bench by Thomas Tuchel in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

At United, however, Kante would surely be one of the first names on the team sheet, with replacements urgently needed for the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

Kante’s tremendous work rate, positioning and reading of the game could make him a perfect fit to give United more quality in the middle of the park after this difficult season.

One imagines Chelsea won’t be keen to sell the 31-year-old to a rival, though the likes of Matic and Juan Mata have left Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford in recent times.