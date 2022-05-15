Leeds hold talks with 22-year-old Dutch star linked to Arsenal

Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Club Brugge star Noa Lang after holding preliminary talks with the 22-year-old.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Leeds are continuing to track Lang and have laid the groundwork for a big-money summer move.

The Dutch forward has privately told Brugge that he wants to leave the Belgian club this summer and is being tracked by elite clubs across Europe after an impressive last two seasons.

Lang’s name came to the forefront of many people’s minds after his displays in the Champions League this season. The Dutch youngster always stood out for his side, which was impressive considering the tough opponents Brugge faced in Man City, PSG and RB Leipzig.

Lang has scored nine goals and assisted a further 14 this season and is a very versatile player who can play in any forward position but is predominantly a left-winger.

Leeds already identified the 22-year-old as a top attacking target last summer but eventually landed Daniel James from Man United in a £25million-plus deadline day deal.

The Premier League side will go for the youngster again this summer but will certainly struggle to get his signature if they are relegated this season.

According to VoetbalBelgie, Arsenal are another team interested in Lang and with the London club potentially being able to offer Champions League football to the 22-year-old, that could seal any potential deal.

Lang will cost any interested party €40million states VoetbalBelgie and the race for the winger will certainly be an interesting one.