Daniel Levy makes major transfer vow to Spurs manager Antonio Conte

Daniel Levy has promised that there will be money available for Tottenham transfers this summer.

Antonio Conte has often made it clear that he wants to see this squad strengthened in the next transfer window, and it looks like Levy has sent a pretty clear message to the Italian tactician about the club’s intentions.

Levy said in a statement on the club’s official website: “When we reported our June 2021 year-end financial results we set out our vision for the club and underlined that, whilst we had invested significantly in the squad, we needed to improve our recruitment and the January transfer window showed how important this can be. We shall continue to support investment in both our first and women’s teams and our academy.

“Regardless of the results of our last three games of this season, I firmly believe we are well positioned to go forward into next season. The desire and determination to see success on the pitch is felt by everyone at the club.”

He added: “It has certainly been a season of two halves. After a difficult and frustrating summer last year we started the season struggling to produce the performances we all wanted to see and, whilst it is never ideal to change coaches during the season, we moved swiftly to bring in Antonio Conte.

“COVID and fixture scheduling then conspired to rob us of the chance of continuing to compete in the Europa Conference League and we saw our disappointing form continue. We had faith, however, in our squad and we knew Antonio and his coaching staff would need time to instil their methods and increase fitness levels.

“Their impact, along with the new players who joined, delivered a second half of the season in remarkable contrast to the first – producing performances that put us in contention for a top four finish.”