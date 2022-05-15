Robert Lewandowski agrees Barcelona transfer and it could be bad news for Liverpool

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed a three-year deal to seal a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

The Poland international has just one year left on his contract with Bayern, and it looks like he’s decided he wants the move to Spain this summer, according to the Times.

The report states that Lewandowski has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Barca, though Bayern are seemingly still adamant they don’t want to sell their top scorer.

However, if Lewandowski does leave, it seems that could persuade the Bundesliga giants to try signing Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, according to the Times.

Mane transfer talk a big worry for Liverpool

This would be a big worry for the Reds, with Mane also a year away from the end of his contract, along with fellow Anfield star Mohamed Salah.

Mane has been world class for Liverpool and they surely can’t afford to lose him, but the Senegal international may well fancy a new challenge after winning everything there is to win in his time on Merseyside.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, could be a dream signing for Barcelona to help them replace Lionel Messi, with the 33-year-old scoring a remarkable 153 goals in 133 games in the last three seasons.