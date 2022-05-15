Liverpool given edge over Tottenham in signing 21-year-old midfielder as Klopp looks to refresh squad

Liverpool have reportedly secured first refusal on Porto attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira who is also wanted by Premier League side Tottenham.

This is according to the Sunday Mirror (15/5; page 77), which reports that Liverpool have already reached an agreement with the Portuguese outfit that will see the Reds have first dips on Vieira should any other club make a move to sign the 21-year-old.

The report states other Premier League clubs including West Ham and Tottenham tried to negotiate for the player but Liverpool were smooth during negotiations, as they have built up a good relationship with Porto following their dealings over Luis Diaz in January.

Vieira’s contract is said to contain a release clause worth £12.7million reports the Mirror, which is easily affordable for any Premier League club interested in the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are starting to refresh their squad with youngsters

The interest in Vieira is one of a number of deals Liverpool are trying to tie up with regard to young players as the Reds set about trying to refresh their squad for the seasons ahead.

Liverpool have identified 18-year-old right-back, Calvin Ramsey, as an understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold according to Sky Sports and will have to pay well above Aberdeen’s record transfer fee, which currently stands at £3million in order to secure the Scottish defender.

In addition to this, a Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the Reds will announce the signing of 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho from Fulham imminently after reaching a total agreement with the player as well as finalising a compensation fee with the London club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a lot of players either in their 30s or approaching them and now seems to be the time to start slowly refreshing the squad. There is no doubt there will be more youngsters linked to Merseyside as Klopp is set to reign over the side until 2026 after signing a new contract.