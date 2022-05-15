Liverpool are leading the race for Birmingham City star Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Jude, currently at Dortmund.

Bellingham is coming through the ranks at Birmingham and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his older brother. Clubs around Europe won’t want to miss out on the 16-year-old, especially if he progresses the same way Jude has.

Liverpool are reportedly frontrunners in the race for Bellingham, according to the Daily Mirror. From next season, the Birmingham midfielder can sign for other clubs, as he is yet to sign a professional contract at the club.

The 16-year-old has already played three times for the first team, despite currently studying for his GCSEs. Bellingham may not reach the levels currently produced by his older brother, but it’s certainly worth the risk for a club like Liverpool if they can sign him on the cheap.

Manchester City and Newcastle are also reportedly in the hunt for Bellingham, but Liverpool are believed to be leading the race.

Liverpool haven’t been afraid of targeting younger players from other English clubs for the future, having signed Harvey Elliot from Fulham, and Fabio Carvalho is reportedly close to securing a deal with the Merseyside club (via Sky Sports).