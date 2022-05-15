Jurgen Klopp matches incredible Sir Alex Ferguson record after Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Liverpool have another trophy under their belt as they are half way to winning the quadruple, with the Reds beating Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

Just like in the Carabao Cup final against the same opponents earlier this season, it was an incredibly close game that finished 0-0 after extra time, with penalties needed to separate the two sides.

On both occasions, however, Liverpool came out on top, and this latest victory means Klopp is now in the history books, achieving something only previously done before by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

See below as Opta confirm this superb achievement by Klopp…

Klopp won the Champions League in 2018/19, the Premier League title a year later, and has now picked up both domestic cups this season.

Manchester City may be favourites for the title this term, but LFC aren’t out of it yet, and they have a Champions League final against Real Madrid coming up later this month.

This is some achievement by Klopp, but he’s not finished yet.

