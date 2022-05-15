“This trophy is for them, too” – Klopp name-drops surprise contributors to Liverpool’s FA Cup final triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a surprise name to thank after his side’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties yesterday.

The Reds enjoyed a carbon copy of their triumph over the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season, with Klopp’s side also winning the trophy on that occasion after the game finished 0-0 after extra time.

In the League Cup final, Liverpool scored all eleven of their penalties, and on this occasion they were once again the slightly better side in terms of keeping their cool from the spot, even if Sadio Mane saw an effort saved by Edouard Mendy.

What’s behind Liverpool’s success in shoot-outs? Klopp credited the company neur11 in his post-match press conference, as per the Independent’s Miguel Delaney…

Klopp: "We got in touch with a company, neur11, and they said they can train penalty shooting. I said 'really?' They worked with us. This trophy is for them, too. "Sadio's penalty was 50-50 my responsibility." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 14, 2022

Klopp said neur11 helped them with training for penalties, and the German tactician insisted the trophy was for them too.

However, he added that he felt he had to take a share of the blame for Mane’s penalty going wrong, though he seemingly didn’t elaborate on why.