Klopp hints Liverpool will prioritise Champions League final over Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted he’s going to have to rotate his team a bit for the club’s next game in the Premier League.

The Reds are chasing a quadruple, but that means an extremely hectic fixture list, and it seems Klopp may now have his eye on the Champions League final rather than what looks a futile attempt to claw back Manchester City in the title race.

See below as Klopp admits that with the games coming thick and fast he’s going to have to make some changes for his side’s next league game away to Southampton on Tuesday…

? Jurgen Klopp on facing Southampton: "I really have no clue in this moment who I can line up. I think we will have to make some changes." ? pic.twitter.com/52nZFgqYo8 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 15, 2022

It’s certainly worrying for Liverpool that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk went off with knocks against Chelsea yesterday, while Fabinho was already out of the game with an injury.

There’s probably not a lot of point in risking further injuries in what may be an unwinnable title race, with Klopp then forced to field a depleted XI in what would otherwise be a very winnable game against Real Madrid at the end of the month.